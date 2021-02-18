Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Down 0.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 373,114 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

LGF/B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.