LiquidApps Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.60 million and $6,818.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00031996 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,419,689 coins and its circulating supply is 706,844,807 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

