Lisk Price Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $454.63 million and $58.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,243,941 coins and its circulating supply is 127,308,703 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

