Litecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.56 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $224.72 or 0.00437529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $14.95 billion and approximately $7.56 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,517,929 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

