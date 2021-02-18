Lition Price Reaches $0.0447 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Lition has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $263,232.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,392.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.18 or 0.03728483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00439880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $696.49 or 0.01355229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00505591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.00460960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00329763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00028518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

