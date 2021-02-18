Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Littelfuse worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7,188.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.00. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.94. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

