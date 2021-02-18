Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LYV stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

