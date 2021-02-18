LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.
LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.