LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,712 shares of company stock worth $24,747,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

