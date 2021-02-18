LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 103,227 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

