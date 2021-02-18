LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

