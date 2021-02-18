LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
