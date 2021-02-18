LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.45. 75,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 140,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

There is no company description available for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.