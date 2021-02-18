Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,341,199 coins and its circulating supply is 21,341,187 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

