Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.64. 11,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $438.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

