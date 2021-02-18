LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 21.3% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $16.18 million and $82,776.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001614 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

