Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.12 or 0.03720743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00437992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.07 or 0.01355173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00518297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00458922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00330473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

