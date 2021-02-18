Loom Network Trading 90.3% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $151.99 million and approximately $163.09 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

