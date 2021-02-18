Loop Capital Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $430.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Shares of ROKU opened at $456.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.47 and a 200 day moving average of $269.12.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

