L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.