Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,902 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 318.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

