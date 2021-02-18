Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.