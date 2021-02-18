Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,355 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

