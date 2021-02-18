Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Herman Miller worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLHR stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

