Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 174,553 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 308.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE MOD opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $710.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

