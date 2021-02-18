Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.44 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $957,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,093,724.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

