Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 42,686 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

