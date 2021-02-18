Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock worth $3,955,805 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

