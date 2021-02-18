Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,685 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Perficient worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.