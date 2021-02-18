Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

