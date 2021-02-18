Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,876 shares of company stock valued at $875,003. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.