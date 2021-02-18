Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $176.59 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.