Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $8,201,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.