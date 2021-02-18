Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 500.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $157.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

