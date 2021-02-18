Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 867.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,802 shares of company stock worth $123,103,846 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

