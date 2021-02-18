Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

