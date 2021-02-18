Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $45.99 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

