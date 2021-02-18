Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.57.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.