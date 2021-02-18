Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 877.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

