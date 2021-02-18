Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

