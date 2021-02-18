Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.