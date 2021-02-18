Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 113,971 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

