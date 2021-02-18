Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workiva worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

