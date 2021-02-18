Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,580 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

