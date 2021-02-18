Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.