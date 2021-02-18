Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 165,291 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,291 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of NeoPhotonics worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.24.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

