Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,992 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

