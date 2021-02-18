Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 19,799 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

