Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $75.82 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

