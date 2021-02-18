Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.4% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 4.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $4,871,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

NYSE:LOW opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

