LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Holdings Decreased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,878 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up about 2.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.86% of LSI Industries worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

