LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.92

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.92 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 705,005 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.92. The company has a market capitalization of £257.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.41.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

